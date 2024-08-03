Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 76.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 257.16 crore

Net profit of Kriti Industries (India) rose 76.08% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 257.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 279.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.257.16279.559.456.2619.6113.4216.2210.5813.847.86

