Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 76.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 257.16 croreNet profit of Kriti Industries (India) rose 76.08% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 257.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 279.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales257.16279.55 -8 OPM %9.456.26 -PBDT19.6113.42 46 PBT16.2210.58 53 NP13.847.86 76
