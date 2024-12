Kudgi Transmission standalone net profit declines 16.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 45.52 crore

Net profit of Kudgi Transmission declined 16.64% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.5248.3290.8290.8318.7122.4418.6822.4118.6822.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News