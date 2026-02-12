Associate Sponsors

Kumar Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 10.95 crore

Net profit of Kumar Autocast reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.959.10 20 OPM %6.58-2.42 -PBDT0.62-0.30 LP PBT0.50-0.42 LP NP0.50-0.38 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

