Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants standalone net profit rises 927.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 130.00% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants rose 927.59% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.690.30 130 OPM %37.68103.33 -PBDT3.600.30 1100 PBT3.560.29 1128 NP2.980.29 928
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content