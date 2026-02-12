Nifty below 25,850; oil & gas shares decline

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 437.21 points or 0.52% to 83,796.43. The Nifty 50 index fell 118.75 points or 0.46% to 25,834.85.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.76%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,570 shares rose and 2,404 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.
Direct Tax Collection:
The central governments net direct tax collections, after accounting for refunds, stood at Rs 19.43 lakh crore so far this fiscal year, up 9.4% from a year earlier. Net corporate tax collection rose 14.51% to Rs 8.90 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), rose 5.91% to about Rs 10.03 lakh crore.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.73% to 11.63. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,890, at a premium of 55.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,834.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index fell 1.10% to 12,216.15. The index rose 0.58% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Indian Oil Corporation (down 3.13%), Indraprastha Gas (down 3.13%), Mahanagar Gas (down 2.69%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 2.66%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.48%), Gujarat State Petronet (down 1.62%), Adani Total Gas (down 1.15%), Gujarat Gas (down 1.15%), Petronet LNG (down 0.94%) and Reliance Industries (down 0.8%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) fell 1.74%. The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 120.91% to Rs 6,603 crore on a 5.74% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,235 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 2.34% after the company reported a 156.02% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.95 crore on a 125.04% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 140.02 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.
