Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Kumbhat Financial Services declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.150.09100.00133.330.120.120.120.120.080.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News