Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Kumbhat Financial Services declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.09 67 OPM %100.00133.33 -PBDT0.120.12 0 PBT0.120.12 0 NP0.080.10 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 1 | 0 Malaysia in 3rd quarter

Scindia optimistic on non-terrestrial networks to connect unconnected India

Equity MF inflows surge 22% to record Rs 41,887 crore in October

Infiltrators marrying tribals won't get land, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand

RBI, Sebi issue framework for FPI to FDI investment reclassification

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story