Kumbhat Financial Services standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.09 67 OPM %100.00133.33 -PBDT0.120.12 0 PBT0.120.12 0 NP0.080.10 -20
