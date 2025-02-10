Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 2.82 crore

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries remain constant at Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.823.54 -20 OPM %11.359.04 -PBDT0.440.45 -2 PBT0.410.41 0 NP0.300.30 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T T reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

M P Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 21.18% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story