Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 2.82 crore

Net profit of Kunststoffe Industries remain constant at Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.823.5411.359.040.440.450.410.410.300.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News