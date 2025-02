Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.26% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net loss of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.26% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.094.08-2.9115.6900.75-0.310.45-0.190.56

