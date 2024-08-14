Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Kusam Electrical Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales decline 20.81% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net loss of Kusam Electrical Industries reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.81% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.561.97 -21 OPM %-16.0316.24 -PBDT-0.240.32 PL PBT-0.260.30 PL NP-0.260.22 PL

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

