Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kwality Builders & Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kwality Builders &amp; Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 97.56% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Kwality Builders & Developers reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.74% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.82 -98 0.062.66 -98 OPM %-450.00-43.90 --666.67-38.35 - PBDT-0.09-0.36 75 -0.40-1.02 61 PBT-0.09-0.36 75 -0.40-1.02 61 NP-0.01-0.11 91 -0.32-0.77 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kwality Builders &amp; Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 8.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Kwality Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gyan Developers &amp; Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gyan Developers &amp; Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: Ixigo, Westlife Foodworld, Bharti Airtel, Som Distilleries, Paytm

Market may see a negative opening

Adani Power incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in SIngapore

Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

APL Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story