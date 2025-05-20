Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 43.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 43.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 12315.75 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 43.23% to Rs 1094.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 764.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 12315.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13793.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.77% to Rs 3972.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3652.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 50982.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52729.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12315.7513793.16 -11 50982.0352729.33 -3 OPM %12.288.00 -10.849.87 - PBDT1648.891186.45 39 6039.085524.24 9 PBT1443.11992.03 45 5232.874747.68 10 NP1094.90764.43 43 3972.683652.44 9

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

