Petronet LNG consolidated net profit rises 43.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.71% to Rs 12315.75 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG rose 43.23% to Rs 1094.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 764.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.71% to Rs 12315.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13793.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.77% to Rs 3972.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3652.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 50982.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52729.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

