Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.03% to Rs 4.48 crore

Net profit of Ram Info rose 33.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 82.03% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.10% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 74.88% to Rs 20.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.4824.9320.6282.093.794.7312.2212.511.381.585.5512.890.440.921.8910.420.560.421.786.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News