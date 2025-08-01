L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 0.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 592.46 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 0.70% to Rs 66.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 592.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 537.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.592.46537.9915.5116.60104.79101.6180.2582.0666.8067.27

