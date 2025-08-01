Stock Alert: Swiggy, Restaurant Brands Asia, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Mankind Pharma

Adani Power, Tata Power, UPL, Godrej Properties, ITC, MCX, Narayana Hrudayalaya, , Alivus Life Sciences, Aditya Vision, Capri Global Capital, Delhivery, Dhanuka Agritech, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Go Fashion (India), Graphite India, G R Infraprojects, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Honeywell Automation India, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will announce their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Swiggy reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,197 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 606 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 53.97% YoY to Rs 4,961 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Restaurant Brands Asia consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 419.38 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 493.60 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 7.89% YoY to Rs 697.72 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Coal Indias consolidated net profit declined 20.19% to Rs 8,734.17 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,943.55 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 5.39% YoY to Rs 35,482.19 crore in Q1 FY26. Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rose 9.42% to Rs 1205.22 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,101.46 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 14.77% YoY to Rs 5041.84 crore in Q1 FY26. Mankind Pharmas consolidated net profit declined 17.4% to Rs 445 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 538 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 24.5% to Rs 3570 crore in Q1 FY26.