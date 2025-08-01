Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 42.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech rose 42.22% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.974.8231.9927.801.551.300.750.530.640.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News