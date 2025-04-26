Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 4022.92 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 14.86% to Rs 636.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 4022.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3670.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.95% to Rs 2643.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2320.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 15924.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13576.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4022.923670.30 10 15924.2413576.51 17 OPM %60.7055.89 -60.3559.27 - PBDT846.50721.68 17 3630.163143.80 15 PBT805.52694.02 16 3491.263029.03 15 NP636.17553.88 15 2643.662320.10 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 2.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 178.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Force Motors Q4 PAT surges 210% YoY to Rs 435 cr; declares dividend of Rs 40/sh

Board of PTC India appoints Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar as CMD

Steel Authority of India announces cessation of director

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story