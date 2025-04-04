Paytm launches MahaKumbh Soundbox with a built-in digital screen

Paytm (One 97 Communications) has launched the Made-in-India Paytm MahaKumbh Soundbox to empower merchant partners with instant payment alerts on a digital screen and real-time transaction tracking. The latest addition to Paytm's expanding Soundbox range, this 4G-enabled device helps businesses track payments effortlessly, improve transaction visibility, and enhance operational efficiency.

The MahaKumbh Soundbox represents the power of Indian unificationjust as the rare pilgrim festival brings millions together, this device seamlessly integrates multiple features into one, enabling effortless transactions for merchants.

Equipped with diverse capabilities, the new Paytm MahaKumbh Soundbox comes with a built-in digital screen that provides a clear view of payments, including real-time transaction updates, total collections, and device status. Merchants can now see transactions instantly while also receiving audio alerts, ensuring quick verification even during peak hours when multiple payments are being made. It features Paytm pioneered QR code, allowing customers to scan and pay via all UPI apps and RuPay Credit Card payments through UPI. With a powerful 3-watt speaker, the device delivers clear voice confirmations, enabling merchants to instantly verify payments and reduce errors. Supporting 11 languages, it ensures merchants receive updates in their preferred language. Additionally, its long-lasting 10-day battery and durable, splash-resistant, and temperature-resistant design make it a reliable solution for businesses across retail stores, restaurants, and local markets.

