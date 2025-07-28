L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 2463.92 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 10.01% to Rs 168.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 153.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 2463.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2070.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2463.922070.5110.7711.63280.65250.21228.30208.25168.50153.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News