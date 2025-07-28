Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 13.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.68% to Rs 31.63 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 13.30% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.68% to Rs 31.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.31.6329.6517.9312.489.467.738.076.736.906.09

