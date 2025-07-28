Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 35.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 743.81 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 743.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 558.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

