Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 19.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 19.50% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 264.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.264.62204.2210.2212.0523.9120.4417.9617.4514.9512.51

