L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 7.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 2228.36 croreNet profit of L T Foods rose 7.91% to Rs 160.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 2228.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2074.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.02% to Rs 605.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 593.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 8681.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7772.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
