Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 1.17% to Rs 3,712.75 after the EPC major announced that its construction arm has secured 'large' orders for its Buildings & Factories business in the domestic and international markets.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business has secured a contract to construct the Al Namaa General Hospital from the Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman.

The scope of works includes construction of a 165- bed hospital building (G+4) including basement and ancillary buildings like substations, STP, etc. The project is to be executed in 30 months involving civil structures, finishes, MEP services, medical equipment, and external development, including landscaping.

In the domestic market, the business secured an order for construction of Maa Kamakhya temple access corridor, Assam on a design & build turnkey basis from the Assam PWD. The scope of work includes a multi utility building, pilgrim management block, chinnamasta block, siddheshwar block and access corridor for the temple. The other work involves finishes & allied MEP services along with external development within the site premises.

Further, the business received an order from a subsidiary of a leading paint manufacturing company to construct a polymer manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The work includes Civil, Structural & Architectural works including external development works.

Lastly, the business got an order for a solar glass manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The order involves civil, structural and architectural works.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC company reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

