L&T hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 3,926 cr

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro added 2.01% to Rs 4,031.15 after the company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 14.1% YoY to Rs 6,336.11 crore in Q2 September 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 6,806 crore, registering the growth of 7% compared with Rs 6,362 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 10% in Q2 FY26 as against 10.3% in Q2 FY25.

On a quarterly basis, orders worth Rs 115,784 crore were received at the group level during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company registered a y-o-y growth of 45% aided by a strong order momentum across a broad spectrum of businesses.

International revenues during the quarter were at Rs 38,223 crore, constituted 56% of the total revenue. International orders stood at Rs 75,561 crore in Q2 FY26, accounting for 65% of the total order inflow.

On half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 22% to Rs 7,543.28 crore on 12.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,31,662 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Larsen & Toubro secured orders worth Rs 2,10,237 crore registering y-o-y growth of 39% for the half-year ended September 30, 2025.

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, said: The company has reported a well-rounded financial performance across all parameters. Our ability to repeatedly secure large orders, across segments and geographies is a true testimony to the Companys leadership position in the EPC domain. The consistent execution across a diverse portfolio highlights our strength in effectively navigating local / global challenges. We continue to witness higher capex spends, in both our primary geographies of India and the Middle East, and remain fairly optimistic about order prospects.

We reached an in-principle understanding with the Government of Telangana for the divestment of our stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL). This is in line with our stated objective under Lakshya 2026 to exit the public concessions portfolio."

In its outlook, L&T said the global economy continues to face growth challenges due to increasing trade protectionism and persisting regional conflicts. Global GDP growth is projected lower at around 3.0% as ongoing policy uncertainties, including trade and tariff policies, impacts investment and supply chains.

The GCC economy is likely to remain stable led by a rebound in oil output, stable inflation, and continued investment in non-oil sectors. The current policy and environment remain positive.

Against this economic backdrop, the company has the necessary capability and flexibility to continuously rebalance its approach and strategy to benefit under the ever-changing business environment.

Larsen & Toubro is a Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 4049.40 in intraday today.

