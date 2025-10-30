Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 4.59%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.22%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 9.83% over last one month compared to 9.6% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 5.6% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd fell 4.59% today to trade at Rs 8.94. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 1.22% to quote at 3060.11. The index is up 9.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd decreased 2.79% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd lost 2.55% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 6.33 % over last one year compared to the 6.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 9.83% over last one month compared to 9.6% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 5.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 109.01 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 795.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 10.57 on 27 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.12 on 14 Aug 2025.