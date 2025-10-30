Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 1.02% to Rs 138.25 after the company bagged infrastructure contracts aggregating over Rs 78 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) and Central Railway.

The first order, valued at Rs 44.61 crore, has been awarded by Maha-Metro for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of critical systems for the PCMCNigdi elevated extension of the Pune Metro. The scope of work includes a 25 kV flexible overhead catenary system, 25 kV sectioning posts, a 33 kV auxiliary substation, and SCADA systems. The project is scheduled to be completed within 110 weeks.

The second contract, worth Rs 33.89 crore, has been received from Central Railway for the AhmednagarBeedParli new broad-gauge line. The order entails the design, manufacture, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 132 kV/55 kV Scott-connected transformer system, to be executed within 12 months.