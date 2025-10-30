Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 1.02% to Rs 138.25 after the company bagged infrastructure contracts aggregating over Rs 78 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) and Central Railway.

The first order, valued at Rs 44.61 crore, has been awarded by Maha-Metro for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of critical systems for the PCMCNigdi elevated extension of the Pune Metro. The scope of work includes a 25 kV flexible overhead catenary system, 25 kV sectioning posts, a 33 kV auxiliary substation, and SCADA systems. The project is scheduled to be completed within 110 weeks.

The second contract, worth Rs 33.89 crore, has been received from Central Railway for the AhmednagarBeedParli new broad-gauge line. The order entails the design, manufacture, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 132 kV/55 kV Scott-connected transformer system, to be executed within 12 months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, part of the Adventz Group, is a leading player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector with operations spanning freight cars, infra-rail & green energy, and infra-electrical businesses.

The company reported a 49.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 59.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 16.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

