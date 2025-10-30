Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 76 crore

RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 76 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India's standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 105.3 crore, up 11.86%, compared with Rs 94.13 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 11.88% to Rs 844.31 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 754.5 crore in Q2 FY25. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 22.13 crore (down 3.36%), expenses on project was at Rs 560.93 crore (up 14.85% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 54.83 crore (up 3% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from telecom services increased 8.70% to Rs 367.53 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 338.09 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from project work services was at Rs 583.83 crore, up 15.51% YoY.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 10% of the paid-up share capital, i.e., Rs 1/- per share.

Further, the board has approved Tuesday, 4 November 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the said interim dividend for the financial year 202526. The payment/dispatch of the dividend warrants will be made on or before 25 November 2025.

RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Shares of RailTel Corporation shed 0.35% to Rs 374.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 4.59%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.22%

Ravindra Energy Ltd Spikes 9.13%

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

INR likely to stay under pressure

INR records modest gains ahead of Fed meet

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story