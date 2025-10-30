RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 76 crore

RailTel Corporation of India's standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 105.3 crore, up 11.86%, compared with Rs 94.13 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Total expenses jumped 11.88% to Rs 844.31 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 754.5 crore in Q2 FY25. License fees to DoT (Department of telecommunication) stood at Rs 22.13 crore (down 3.36%), expenses on project was at Rs 560.93 crore (up 14.85% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 54.83 crore (up 3% YoY) during the period under review.
Revenue from telecom services increased 8.70% to Rs 367.53 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 338.09 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from project work services was at Rs 583.83 crore, up 15.51% YoY.
Meanwhile, the board of directors has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 10% of the paid-up share capital, i.e., Rs 1/- per share.
Further, the board has approved Tuesday, 4 November 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the said interim dividend for the financial year 202526. The payment/dispatch of the dividend warrants will be made on or before 25 November 2025.
RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.
Shares of RailTel Corporation shed 0.35% to Rs 374.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app