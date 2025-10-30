Ravindra Energy Ltd Spikes 9.13%

Ravindra Energy Ltd has added 3.97% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in BSE Industrials index and 5.6% rise in the SENSEX

Ravindra Energy Ltd rose 9.13% today to trade at Rs 165. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.31% to quote at 15197.85. The index is up 3.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd increased 3.55% and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd added 2.94% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 3.48 % over last one year compared to the 6.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ravindra Energy Ltd has added 3.97% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in BSE Industrials index and 5.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16016 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 191.65 on 22 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 30 Oct 2025.