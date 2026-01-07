PTC Inds bags Titanium Ingots supply order from VSSC

PTC Industries announced that it has received a prestigious order from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a key centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to supply grade Titanium Ingots.

The order involves the conversion of 40 tonnes of Grade 1 Titanium sponge into Ti-6Al-4V Titanium alloy ingots, produced using a Double Vacuum Arc Remelting (Double VAR) process, meeting the stringent quality and purity requirements of space and aerospace applications. The said order is expected to be executed in 1 year.

Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) is a critical secondary melting process used for producing aerospace-grade Titanium alloys.

The value of the purchase order is reasonably significant and is expected to positively impact the companys revenue, the exact order value has not been disclosed due to confidentiality clauses applicable to contracts placed by VSSC, a centre operating under the Department of Space (DoS), Government of India.