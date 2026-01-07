Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 254.25, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 10.17% rally in NIFTY and a 20.39% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 254.25, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 26098.7. The Sensex is at 84796.27, down 0.31%.D B Corp Ltd has added around 5.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1456.6, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12380 shares today, compared to the daily average of 72406 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

