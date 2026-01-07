ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.45, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.27% in last one year as compared to a 10.17% rally in NIFTY and a 6.18% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.45, down 0.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 26098.7. The Sensex is at 84796.27, down 0.31%.ITC Ltd has lost around 15.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53561.95, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 192.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 316.7 lakh shares in last one month.