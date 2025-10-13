L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has bagged large orders for grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East.

As per the companys classification, the value of these contracts ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The projects include engineering, procurement, and construction of a 400 kV substation in the UAE to directly interconnect the Sultanate of Omans network via the UAEs grid, enhancing grid resilience and utilization of generation capacity. L&T PT&D has also secured orders for new 132 kV substations in the Middle East and turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines in Saudi Arabia to integrate renewable energy power plants.