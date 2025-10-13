Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has bagged large orders for grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East.

As per the companys classification, the value of these contracts ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The projects include engineering, procurement, and construction of a 400 kV substation in the UAE to directly interconnect the Sultanate of Omans network via the UAEs grid, enhancing grid resilience and utilization of generation capacity. L&T PT&D has also secured orders for new 132 kV substations in the Middle East and turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines in Saudi Arabia to integrate renewable energy power plants.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro shed 0.37% to Rs 3,769.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

