Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial slides after chief risk officer Amit Anand resigns

Spandana Sphoorty Financial slides after chief risk officer Amit Anand resigns

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Spandana Sphoorty Financial slipped 1.14% to Rs 252.15 after the company announced the resignation of its chief risk officer, Amit Anand, effective from 15 October 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Anand stepped down due to personal reasons.

Following his resignation, and based on the recommendations of the nomination & remuneration committee and the risk management committee, the board has approved the appointment of G. Parthasarathy as the new chief risk officer (CRO) for a three-year term, effective from 16 October 2025 to 15 October 2028. The appointment is in line with the Reserve Bank of Indias Master Direction for Non-Banking Financial Company Scale Based Regulation, 2023.

Parthasarathy brings over 26 years of experience in financial services, with expertise across risk management, internal audit, legal, credit and policy, collections, operations, and sales. Prior to this, he served as CRO at Belstar Microfinance, where he led nationwide functions across risk, legal, internal audit, and compliance, managing a team of over 300 professionals.

He has previously held leadership roles at Madura Microfinance, BEBB India, Muthoot Fincorp, HDFC Bank, and GE Money, contributing to the development of risk frameworks in collaboration with global consultancies like KPMG.

Parthasarathy holds degrees in Law (LL.B.), Marketing (MBA), and Mathematics (B.Sc.), and is pursuing a Financial Risk Manager (FRM) certification. He also holds certifications in Six Sigma (White Belt) and IRDA, and has received multiple awards and scholarships for his contributions to the financial services sector.

The company clarified that G. Parthasarathy is not related to any director on the board of the company.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial is primarily engaged in the business of microfinance, providing small-value unsecured loans to low-income customers in semi-urban and rural areas.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 44.6% to Rs 202.48 crore on 13.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,098.97 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Tata Capital rises on debut

BLS International slumps after MEA bars firm from new tenders

Signatureglobal declines after weak Q2 business update

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story