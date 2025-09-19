Nifty trades below 25,350; European mrkt advance

Key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,350 mark. IT, consumer durables and private bank shares declined, while PSU bank, oil & gas and pharma shares advanced.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 326.33 points or 0.39% to 82,687.63. The Nifty 50 index fell 80.35 points or 0.32% to 25,343.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.12%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,021 shares rose and 2,019 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Adani Enterprises (up 6%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 2.14%), Shriram Finance (up 1.29%), Asian Paints (up 1.16%) and State Bank of India (up 0.98%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. HCL Technologies (down 1.57%), Titan Company (down 1.37%), ICICI Bank (down 1.33%), Infosys (down 1.14%) and HDFC Bank (down 1.06%) were the major Nifty50 Losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Kaynes Technology India fell 1.20% after the company announced the resignation of Rajesh Sharma from the position of chief executive officer (CEO) and key managerial personnel, effective 31 October 2025. John Cockerill India rose 4.31% after the company announced that it has secured a contract from Tata Steel for setting up a Push-Pull Pickling Line (PPPL) and an Acid Regeneration Plant (ARP) at Jamshedpur.

Jaykay Enterprises rose 5.99% after its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 94.45 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the manufacture of composite parts. Texmaco Rail & Engineering advanced 0.61%. The company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement for the supply of BCFC wagons along with a brake van. Global Markets: European stocks edged higher Friday, ending the week on a positive note in the wake of the rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Asian Market traded mixed as investors awaited the Bank of Japans rate decision.

The central bank is slated to conclude its two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep policy rates steady at 0.5%. Japans core inflation rate fell to its lowest since November 2024, coming in at 2.7% for August and marking a third straight month of decline, according to government data. Headline inflation in the country also dropped to 2.7%, coming down from 3.1% in July and marking a fresh low since November 2024. Overnight in the U.S., the major averages closed higher after the Federal Reserve signaled it was embarking on an easing rate path, reinvigorating investors and raising hopes for a ratcheting up of economic growth.