Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Slides 0.54%

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added 14.08% over last one month compared to 6.19% gain in BSE Teck index and 2.7% rise in the SENSEX

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lost 0.54% today to trade at Rs 137.35. The BSE Teck index is down 0.26% to quote at 19732.94. The index is up 6.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd decreased 0.44% and Infosys Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 32.45 % over last one year compared to the 16.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added 14.08% over last one month compared to 6.19% gain in BSE Teck index and 2.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 40431 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 299.5 on 12 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.4 on 13 Nov 2024.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

