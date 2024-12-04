Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Spikes 4.24%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has added 21.8% over last one month compared to 2.73% gain in BSE PSU index and 2.7% rise in the SENSEX

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd rose 4.24% today to trade at Rs 4904.8. The BSE PSU index is up 0.54% to quote at 20278.23. The index is up 2.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd increased 3.72% and Bharat Dynamics Ltd added 3.54% on the day. The BSE PSU index went up 41.25 % over last one year compared to the 16.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has added 21.8% over last one month compared to 2.73% gain in BSE PSU index and 2.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32529 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 90682 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5859.95 on 05 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1797.1 on 14 Mar 2024.

