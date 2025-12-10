L&T Technology Services announces multi-year engagement with PALFINGER

Inaugurates Global Development Center in Pune to accelerate PALFINGER's product development

L&T Technology Services announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Global Development Center - APAC as part of a multi-year engagement with PALFINGER, an Austria-headquartered global pioneer in innovative crane and lifting solutions.

Anchored within LTTS' Mobility segment, the GDC is set to accelerate PALFINGER's global and India-focused product development by leveraging LTTS' deep expertise and AI-driven engineering processes. Beyond driving innovation and speed-to-market, this initiative underscores both companies' commitment to advancing technology leadership while supporting PALFINGER's broader growth strategy for India and the Asia-Pacific region.

The newly inaugurated GDC represents a major expansion in the collaboration between LTTS and PALFINGER. LTTS will deliver an integrated suite of engineering and digital capabilities spanning embedded software development, PLM migration, advanced CAE simulations and Digital Mock-up. Such capabilities will strengthen PALFINGER's product portfolio suite and its sourcing and localization programs.