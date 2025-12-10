L&T Technology Services announces multi-year engagement with PALFINGER

Inaugurates Global Development Center in Pune to accelerate PALFINGER's product development
L&T Technology Services announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Global Development Center - APAC as part of a multi-year engagement with PALFINGER, an Austria-headquartered global pioneer in innovative crane and lifting solutions.
Anchored within LTTS' Mobility segment, the GDC is set to accelerate PALFINGER's global and India-focused product development by leveraging LTTS' deep expertise and AI-driven engineering processes. Beyond driving innovation and speed-to-market, this initiative underscores both companies' commitment to advancing technology leadership while supporting PALFINGER's broader growth strategy for India and the Asia-Pacific region.
The newly inaugurated GDC represents a major expansion in the collaboration between LTTS and PALFINGER. LTTS will deliver an integrated suite of engineering and digital capabilities spanning embedded software development, PLM migration, advanced CAE simulations and Digital Mock-up. Such capabilities will strengthen PALFINGER's product portfolio suite and its sourcing and localization programs.
With AI seamlessly embedded across engineering workflows, from design automation and simulation to predictive intelligence, the partnership will enable PALFINGER to accelerate product development cycles, improve operational efficiencies and enhance responsiveness to its global clientele.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app