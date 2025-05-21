L&T Technology Services signs MoU with BITS Pilani and CRENS

For collaboration in the form of R&D, innovation and skill development in areas critical to national security

L&T Technology Services announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and the Center for Research and Excellence in National Security (CRENS). This landmark collaboration aims to drive research & development (R&D), innovation, and skill development in areas critical to national security, including cybersecurity, perimeter security, digital forensics, and emerging technologies.

CRENS, hosted at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, will serve as the central hub for this collaboration to interface with law enforcement, industry experts, and academic researchers, fostering technological advancements and robust skill-building initiatives. With active involvement from defense experts, including former leaders from the armed forces and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), CRENS ensures a real-world influence on the partnership's projects.

LTTS has vast experience of setting up over 25 smart & safe city command centers, 100+ engineering labs, Cyber Threat Analytics Center & SOCs, powered by advanced AI solutions and LTTS Fusion, an Integrated Operations Center Platform in realms of public safety & cyber security and border & critical infra perimeter security.

Through this MoU, LTTS and BITS Pilani will also collaborate on resources, sharing technical infrastructure, research labs, and expertise to mutually enhance their capabilities. Additionally, the ecosystem will create enduring platforms for co-hosting conferences, innovation boot camps, and mentoring programs to address evolving security needs.

