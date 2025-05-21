Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMW Industries group wins orders of Rs 364 cr from Tata Steel

May 21 2025
BMW Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, BMW Iron & Steel Industries have bagged an order from Tata Steel for conversion of hot rolled (HR) coils into tubes. The work will be executed at BMW's Hazibagan, Howrah plant and BMW Iron & Steel's Jamshedpur facility. The contract is valid until 31 October 2027, with a total value of Rs 188.60 crore for BMW Industries and Rs 176.09 crore for BMW Iron & Steel, respectively. The objective is to sustain the order of Tata Steel, ensuring optimum utilization of existing infrastructure for coil processing.

These contracts are part of BMW Industries regular business activities and reflect the continuity of core operations that deliver consistent revenue. The company will execute the orders using its existing facilities and aims to utilize this engagement to enhance operational efficiency and sustain business momentum through FY27.

May 21 2025

