Adani Green Energy commissions 187.5 MW incremental solar power project in Gujarat

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven, Wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has operationalised incremental solar power project of 187.5 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.11 a.m. on May 21, 2025 to operationalize the plant from 22 May 2025.

