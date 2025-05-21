Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering wins Rs 711 cr contract from NEEPCO

Patel Engineering wins Rs 711 cr contract from NEEPCO

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For construction of 240 MW HEO Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh

NEEPCO has awarded a contract valued at Rs. 711.29 crore to Patel Engineering for the construction of the 240 MW HEO Hydropower Project located in Arunachal Pradesh under EPC Mode.

PEL had earlier been declared L1 (lowest bidder) for this project.

The said project is located in the Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, and is scheduled to be completed within 44 months.

The Scope of Works include construction of Civil and associated infrastructure works, testing & commissioning of Hydro-mechanical Plant & Machinery leading to successful operation and performance of all the Generating Units of the 240 MW HEO Hydro Electric Project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Inox Green secures 639 MWp solar O&M agreements

Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Comfort Intech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story