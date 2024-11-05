Suzuki's battery EV model 'e-Vitara' to hit market in 2025: Things to know

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the e-Vitara, in Milan, Italy. With an aim to tap into the global BEV market, Suzuki will begin the mass production of the BEV at its Gujarat plant in 2025.

The company expects the sales to hit by summer 2025 in Europe, India, Japan, and other global markets.

Concept of the BEV e-Vitara model

1) Based on the ‘eVX’ concept, it was first revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo in India and the Japan Mobility Show.

2) The ‘eVX’ is an all-electric concept sports utility vehicle (SUV) derived from Suzuki’s first global strategic EV, the company explained.

3) Designed as an ‘Emotional Versatile Cruiser’ - the product is a fusion of modern technology and adventurous appeal.

4) It comes with Suzuki’s electric ALLGRIP-e four-wheel-drive (4WD) system, enhancing off-road capability and performance.

5) It is built on the new HEARTECT-e platform, developed specifically for electric vehicles to optimise efficiency and performance.

Exterior and interior features of e-Vitara model

1) To emphasise a robust, adventurous look, the model features large-diameter tyres and a long wheelbase.

2) The SUV’s interior features an integrated display with advanced equipment and tough-looking panels. It also has a centre console to align with its theme.

3) The e-Vitara features a BEV powertrain, which is responsible for transforming electrical energy into mechanical power. To offer an agile driving experience, the powertrain includes a highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter.

4) The model also features lithium iron-phosphate batteries designed for safety and reliability. It enables nimble acceleration from a standstill and sharp responsiveness during overtaking.

‘ALLGRIP-e’ electric 4WD system

1) The model features Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e electric four-wheel-drive system. It has two independent eAxles at the front and rear for powerful performance.

2) It also includes a Trail mode that enables smooth escape from rough terrain by applying brakes to spinning tyres and distributing drive torque to the opposite tyre (limited-slip differential function).

4WD market in Asia Pacific

Four-wheel drive vehicles, which can power all four wheels, are designed to handle rough terrain. According to a report by The Economic Times, its market is expected to grow in the Asia Pacific region at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8 per cent over 2023-2028.

Consumer preference for safety, extreme weather are some of the reasons driving the growth of this market in the region. However, the system comes with its own challenges such as greater fuel consumption compared to the 2WD system, and high maintenance costs, among others.