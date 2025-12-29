L&T Transportation Infrastructure secures Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road contract

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its transportation infrastructure business vertical has secured a significant order for Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road.

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the significant category, with an estimated value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The order covers Phase-2 of the Greenfield Radial Road, involving construction of a 22.3 km, 3+3 lane access-controlled radial road in Ranga Reddy district. L&Ts scope includes a 3.6 km viaduct, minor bridges, underpasses, culverts, service roads on both sides, retention structures, storm water drainage, footpaths, cycle tracks, and landscaping.

This is the first of several planned radial roads linking Hyderabads Outer Ring Road to the upcoming regional ring road. The project aims to enhance regional connectivity and support development by improving access to IT hubs, Electronic City, the Young India Skills University, and Bharat Future City.