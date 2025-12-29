Nifty trades below 26,000 level; realty shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in mid-morning trade as investors stayed cautious amid FII selling. The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level. Realty shares tumbled for second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 283.06 points or 0.33% to 84,758.39. The Nifty 50 index lost 71.10 points or 0.27% to 25,970.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.39%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.50%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,472 shares rose and 2,550 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 0.57% to 878.15. The index dropped 0.79% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (down 2.37%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.82%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.71%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.51%), DLF (down 0.46%), Lodha Developers (down 0.45%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.41%) and Sobha (down 0.36%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Ceigall India rallied 2.29% after the companys subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects has received a LoA from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for the construction of the IndoreUjjain access-controlled four-lane greenfield highway. Vikran Engineering surged 5.31% after it has secured letter of awards (LoA) from M.P. Urja Vikas Nigam for the implementation of power plants with a total capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Jindal Steel advanced 1.86% after the company announced a significant expansion of its structural steel manufacturing capabilities at its Raigarh facility. This expansion would double the companys existing structural steel capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid 2028. Global Markets: Most Asian markets advanced on Monday as investors kicked off the final trading week of the year. Prices of spot silver rose to a fresh record high of above $80 per ounce before pulling back sharply to $77. Silvers recent surge was driven by speculative buying and lingering supply tightness, said experts. Media report further stated silvers rally this year reflects a depletion of freely traded inventory, amplifying price moves as demand increases.