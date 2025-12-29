SEPC gains on bagging Rs 230-crore order

SEPC jumped 5.80% to Rs 10.40 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 230 crore from MOIL, a Government of India undertaking.According to an exchange filing, the order is for the design, construction, furnishing, and equipping of a third vertical shaft at the Chikla Mine in Maharashtra. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis.
The total value of the contract stands at Rs 230 crore. The timeline for execution of the order will be mutually agreed upon by both parties.
SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services. The companys consolidated net profit surged 262.4% to Rs 8.30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 237.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
MOIL is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Category-I public sector undertaking (PSU) that is engaged in the business of mining and supplying manganese. At present, the company operates its underground and opencast mines located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The company's net profit jumped 40.99% to Rs 70.44 crore on a 19.24% increase in revenue to Rs 348.05 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. The counter rose 0.44% to Rs 367.10 on the BSE.
