BSE records PAT of Rs 538 crore in Q1; EBITDA margin rises to 65%

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
BSE has reported 104% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 538 crore on a 59% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 958 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

For Q1 FY26, BSE traded 498 crore contracts in Equity Derivatives segment, generating a total revenue of Rs. 598 crore.

Total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew by 30% to reach 18.3 crore transactions during Q1 FY26 from 14.1 crore last year, with market share of 89%.

Operating EBITDA improved by 122% to Rs 626 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 282 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 65% as against 47% in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 685 crore, up by 111% from Rs 325 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

BSEs MD & CEO said: "The stellar performance in Q1 FY 2026 of more than Rs 1,000 crore is the best quarterly topline performance for the company.

It also coincides with another historic milestone, viz., the completion of 150 years of operations. Going forward, we will continue to be on customer centric approach and maintain highest standards of governance."

BSE is Asias oldest exchange and the worlds largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies. The exchange provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds, stock lending and borrowing.

The scrip fell 1.81% to currently trade at Rs 2,398 on the NSE.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

