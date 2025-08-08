Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 0.56%, up for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1395, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1395, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24436.75. The Sensex is at 80115.82, down 0.63%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 3.19% in last one month.