Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 0.56%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1395, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1395, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24436.75. The Sensex is at 80115.82, down 0.63%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 3.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1636.8, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 457.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

