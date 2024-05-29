Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 241.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 241.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 94.63 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma rose 241.88% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 94.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 187.55% to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 339.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales94.6382.45 15 339.22304.22 12 OPM %10.149.90 -9.298.35 - PBDT7.914.50 76 19.1213.88 38 PBT5.752.41 139 9.054.75 91 NP5.471.60 242 7.392.57 188

