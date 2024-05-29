Bal Pharma consolidated net profit rises 241.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.77% to Rs 94.63 croreNet profit of Bal Pharma rose 241.88% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 94.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 187.55% to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 339.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
