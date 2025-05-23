Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 3.18 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing declined 51.11% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.64% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 12.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.183.27 -3 12.8014.79 -13 OPM %13.5218.35 -12.6621.70 - PBDT0.540.77 -30 1.993.93 -49 PBT0.260.47 -45 0.802.77 -71 NP0.220.45 -51 0.842.31 -64

