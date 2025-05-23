Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 3.18 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing declined 51.11% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.64% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.46% to Rs 12.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.183.2712.8014.7913.5218.3512.6621.700.540.771.993.930.260.470.802.770.220.450.842.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News