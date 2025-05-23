Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Swadeshi Polytex reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.23% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.60% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

