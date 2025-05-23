Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Swadeshi Polytex reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.23% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.60% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.100 0 0.4099.26 -100 OPM %-1810.000 --875.0093.13 - PBDT-0.230.10 PL 3.6099.11 -96 PBT-0.270.06 PL 3.4499.06 -97 NP-0.520.10 PL 2.2882.35 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story